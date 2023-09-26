DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 141,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,667. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.