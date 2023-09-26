DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE DNP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 141,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,667. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.