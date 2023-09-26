Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.07

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 16753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $2,795,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

