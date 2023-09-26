Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 171,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,664. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,766,000 after acquiring an additional 497,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 131,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

