EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 521445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

EVgo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.95.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

