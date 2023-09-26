Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

HOVNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $743,469.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,756 shares of company stock worth $1,499,939.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

