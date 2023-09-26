DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $28.50. DraftKings shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 4,179,605 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $2,460,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 66,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

