The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IGV traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.97 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 441,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.94. Income & Growth VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 42.97 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.64 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.67 and a beta of 0.15.
Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
