Hormel Foods Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 167,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,975. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

