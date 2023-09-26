Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0899 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.6 %

TLSNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 206,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

