Oxen Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Oxen has a market cap of $4.52 million and $13,369.84 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,125.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00245075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00813739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00548860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00057956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00117588 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,849,851 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

