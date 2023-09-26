Beldex (BDX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.40 or 0.06060824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00034349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,775,945 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,355,952 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

