Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. 175,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,531. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.