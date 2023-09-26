Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 60,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,311. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $97.83 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.