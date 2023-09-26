Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.79 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,154. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

