Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $5.42 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.26% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $3,541,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 3,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,018. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

