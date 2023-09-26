Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. 90,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,078. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

