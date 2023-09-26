Financial Life Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,608,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 264,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.