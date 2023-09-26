Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 491,191 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.13. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

