Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $208,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 616,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,912. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

