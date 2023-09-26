CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 225,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

