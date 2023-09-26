Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Advantage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Advantage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in First Advantage by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $2,422,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,071.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Advantage news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,071.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $354,986.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,510 shares of company stock worth $2,748,598 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,452. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FA. Barclays raised their price target on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.