Critical Comparison: Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) versus Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF)

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) and Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Sanmina shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sanmina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sanmina and Nanofilm Technologies International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanmina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nanofilm Technologies International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Sanmina presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Sanmina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Nanofilm Technologies International.

This table compares Sanmina and Nanofilm Technologies International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanmina $7.89 billion 0.39 $240.38 million $5.17 10.22 Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sanmina has higher revenue and earnings than Nanofilm Technologies International.

Profitability

This table compares Sanmina and Nanofilm Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanmina 3.40% 15.77% 6.62% Nanofilm Technologies International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sanmina beats Nanofilm Technologies International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems. In addition, the company provides components, such as printed circuit boards, backplane and backplane assemblies, cable assemblies, fabricated metal parts, precision machined part, and plastic injected molded parts; memory solutions; storage platforms; optical, radio frequency, and microelectronic solutions; defense and aerospace products; and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. It offers its products and services primarily to original equipment manufacturers in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, cloud solutions, clean technology, computing and storage, multimedia, and oil and gas industries. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nanofilm Technologies International

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes. The Industrial Equipment segment manufactures and sells turnkey equipment systems comprising coating equipment, cleaning lines, and automation systems that are installed at its customer production lines. This segment also provides customized operating software for its systems and training, as well as spare-parts, customer service, and other forms of after-sales support. The Nanofabrication segment manufactures and supplies nanoproducts, which are used by its customers as components for the smooth functioning and performance of various parts of their end-products. The Sydrogen segment provides critical fuel cell components with proprietary conductive diamond coatings, and fuel cell system solutions. The company is also involved in the marketing and sale of industrial machinery and equipment; research and experimental development on engineering; research and development, engineering, and production of hydrogen application and products; manufacture and supply of dies, moulds, tools, jigs, and fixtures; and provision of coating services to end users in the precision engineering and printed circuit boards industry, as well as coating services for precision components and automotive parts. In addition, it engages in solar cell business; the provision of consultation and technical development services; the manufacture and forming of modules; manufacture, processing, and assembly of plastic products; production and sale of auto parts; and trading and sale of electronics and equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

