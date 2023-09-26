Analyzing Onex (ONEXF) and The Competition

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) is one of 398 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Onex to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Onex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Onex Competitors 1479 4337 4377 46 2.29

Onex presently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.47%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,417.78%. Given Onex’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million $235.00 million 30.31 Onex Competitors $12.59 billion $1.31 billion 13.57

This table compares Onex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Onex. Onex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 4.28% 2.86% Onex Competitors -14.93% 6.99% 2.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onex rivals beat Onex on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

