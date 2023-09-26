Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 64.72 -$148.84 million ($1.19) -1.99 Editas Medicine $19.71 million 29.43 -$220.43 million ($2.96) -2.40

Profitability

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.88% -37.26% Editas Medicine -1,065.39% -55.14% -40.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 229.11%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.16%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

