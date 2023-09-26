Financial Review: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47% Consumer Portfolio Services 19.73% 28.51% 2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 76.72%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $388.31 million 0.82 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.15 Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.58 $85.98 million $2.63 3.43

Consumer Portfolio Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bakkt beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

