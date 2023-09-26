Dollar General (NYSE:DG) vs. Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Head-To-Head Review

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 5.59% 36.34% 7.33% Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dollar General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 2 15 5 0 2.14 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dollar General and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dollar General presently has a consensus target price of $156.22, suggesting a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Dollar General’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $38.81 billion 0.61 $2.42 billion $9.76 11.05 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Summary

Dollar General beats Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación

(Get Free Report)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operated a network of 6,169 owned stores and 2,682 franchised stores under the names of DIA Market, DIA Maxi, La Plaza de DIA, Clarel, Minipreço, and DIA&go. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.