Analyzing BOX (NYSE:BOX) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $990.87 million 3.51 $26.78 million $0.19 127.24 Autodesk $5.01 billion 8.78 $823.00 million $4.04 50.91

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BOX has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOX and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 1 7 0 2.67 Autodesk 0 5 14 0 2.74

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $236.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Autodesk.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 4.86% -6.51% 3.14% Autodesk 16.77% 90.61% 10.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats BOX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2023, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

