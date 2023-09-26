Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vs. Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Head to Head Comparison

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) and Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microsoft and Martello Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 5 33 0 2.87 Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $375.03, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $211.92 billion 11.13 $72.36 billion $9.69 32.77 Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) -0.01

This table compares Microsoft and Martello Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Martello Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 34.15% 38.70% 19.34% Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Microsoft beats Martello Technologies Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment provides server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

