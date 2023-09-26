Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enel Generación Chile and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.91 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

