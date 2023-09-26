Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 331 ($4.04).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 378 ($4.62) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 387 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.25. The firm has a market cap of £30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 263.15 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

