Contrasting Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Eightco has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Nicholas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.06 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Nicholas Financial $44.34 million 1.35 -$34.12 million ($4.26) -1.11

Profitability

Nicholas Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

This table compares Eightco and Nicholas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% Nicholas Financial -76.69% -33.68% -23.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eightco and Nicholas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Nicholas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicholas Financial beats Eightco on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

