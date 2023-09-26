Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.76. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
