Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

