Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $12.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,711 over the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

