NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $8,700,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $419,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth $401,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

