NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGMS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
NeoGames Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGames
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.