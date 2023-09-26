Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

IDRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

