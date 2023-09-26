Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

