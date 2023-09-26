Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $14.00

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

