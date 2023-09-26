Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

PRPL opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

