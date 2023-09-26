Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultra Clean Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
