Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
