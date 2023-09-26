Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

