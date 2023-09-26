Barclays Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $12.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.77.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.05 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.