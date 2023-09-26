Mizuho Lowers NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $51.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.38.

NYSE:NWE opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,291,000 after buying an additional 97,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

