Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HSAI
Hesai Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.