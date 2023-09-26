Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hesai Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

