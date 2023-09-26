Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $477.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.59. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

