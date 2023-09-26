HC Wainwright Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $18.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.77.

TVTX opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

