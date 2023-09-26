Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $407.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.62.

Shares of LII opened at $380.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $393.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Lennox International by 79.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

