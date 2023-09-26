Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $126.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Williams Trading reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Shares of NKE opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

