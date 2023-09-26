StockNews.com Downgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $28,091.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,678.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,182 shares of company stock worth $5,361,660. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.